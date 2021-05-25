EcoCortec announced the official release of EcoShrink Compostable Film, a commercially compostable alternative to common plastic shrink wraps for use in industrial packaging applications.

The company reports that EcoShrink is sourced from certified commercially compostable resins and contains 45% biopolymers. After use, EcoShrink can be disposed of in a commercial composting environment. EcoShrink is reportedly shelf and curb stable, with the company stating that it will retain its integrity until disposed of properly. Key environmental benefits can be summarized as follows:

Meets ASTM D6400 standard for commercial composting

Contains 45% biopolymers

Reduces conventional plastic waste

Improves user’s environmental footprint

EcoShrink is designed for standard heat-shrinking applications. Users of EcoShrink can shrink wrap their small or large components as normal to conform to the shape of the object. EcoShrink is designed to keep dust, dirt and moisture off warehouse stock while keeping components bundled into a streamlined package. Shrink wrapping can be done with a wide variety of standard shrink tools. Simply measure the size of the unit, determine how much film is needed to wrap around it with enough for overlap, then shrink wrap as usual. EcoShrink is available in 2 or 4 mil (50 or 100 µm) thicknesses and as single wound or centerfold sheeting in widths of 18 in. (45.72 cm) or 36 in. (91.44 cm). Rolls come individually boxed or in cradle packed pallets.

Visit www.cortecvci.com/Publications/PDS/EcoShrink.pdf for more information.