Daily's, a company specializing in ready-to-drink frozen cocktail pouches, announced its newest portable offering: single serve, frozen Daily's Poptails. At 6.8% ABV and 90 calories each, Daily's Poptails have a wine-based formula and come in three flavors: strawberry, watermelon and green apple.

"There couldn't be a better time for Daily's Poptails to make their debut. With the summer of 2021 poised to be all about getting safely back together, they are about the most social adult treats out there," says Ilene Bergenf i eld, CMO of Daily's. "The combination of Daily's deep experience in frozen cocktails and the movement to new kinds of adult beverages make now the ideal moment to discover Daily's Poptails."

Daily's Poptails will be available nationwide at retailers such as at Target, Sam's Club, Walmart and local adult beverage retailers, in 12-pack variety boxes at a suggested retail price of $14.99.

Visit www.dailyscocktails.com for more information.