Prepress partner to the label and packaging print sector, Creation Reprographics (Creation), says it has seen a dramatic boost in demand for rotary screen printing in the label and packaging sectors, which the business believes will continue for the foreseeable future.

Creation, which partners with printers and converters to deliver high-quality reprographic services and shelf appeal, notes that its rotary screen range is seeing a new lease of life in the label and packaging printing sector.

Matt Francklow, managing director at Creation, says, “We’re seeing the print and packaging sector put its foot back on the accelerator in terms of innovation and development. The uptick in demand for rotary screens isn’t too surprising, the format has been gathering pace for some time as printers invest in more diverse print technologies. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for label and packaging printers to specialize when agility, versatility and innovation remain so key. Rotary screen printing is hitting all the right notes for printers in terms of what brand owners and consumers are looking for.

“Volume, speed and accuracy are as core as ever, both in getting product into consumer hands and in reducing print errors and re-runs. However, we also see a marked drive toward the premium tactile finishes that resonate so strongly with today’s shoppers. Rotary screen printing doesn’t just tick every box, it boosts performance for printers of every size.”

Francklow adds, “Across the packaging sector, I think we’re getting COVID-fatigue — but while evolving consumer demands are still such a driving force for success, we continue to focus on what can deliver results right here, right now. For a growing number of printers, the answer lies in rotary screens. Capturing the eye and the imagination with superb color density, vibrancy and finishes is a powerful tool in the arsenal of printers, and we’re expecting to see rotary screens continue this strong upward momentum into the future.”

