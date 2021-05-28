EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited), a specialty packaging company, announced it has partnered with GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH), in its journey towards achieving 100% sustainability in the oral care segment. In accordance with the partnership, EPL will be supplying its APR approved, 100% recyclable and fully sustainable Platina Tubes for the toothpaste range of GSKCH.

EPL’s Platina Tube with HDPE closure are reportedly the first fully sustainable and completely recyclable tube accredited by APR. This partnership will help GSKCH’s oral health brands, including Sensodyne, Parodontax and Aquafresh tubes to be 100% recyclable by 2025. GSKCH is anticipating that the use of 100% recyclable tubes will see over a billion toothpaste tubes per year become recyclable by 2025.

Sudhanshu Vats, MD & CEO, EPL Limited says, “EPL is proud to be associated with GSK to further their sustainability initiatives in the oral care range. This partnership strengthens EPL's core focus on sustainable packaging and our aspirations to actively participate in “net-zero impact on the environment” journey. Going ahead we believe that sustainability will be the cornerstone of packaging innovation, and EPL is leading the pack globally in sustainable packaging.”

EPL’s Platina, eco-friendly laminated tube, produced with less than 5% barrier resin, is designed to deliver source reduction and recyclability without the loss of any barrier properties. This allows for sustained product stability and durable shelf life of the packed content. Platina tube is especially suited for oral and beauty & cosmetics products. Platina tubes and caps are certified as 100% recyclable by The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and RecyClass European certification for ‘Code 2’ (recycling), making it the first specialty packaging tubes and caps to be recognized as 100% recyclable, globally.

