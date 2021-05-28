Dynamsoft updated its software development kit that enables users to scan and extract content digitally from physical labels such as on packaging, price labels, inventory tags, vehicle identification numbers (VIN) and more to reportedly improve performance by as much as 70%. The SDK is ideal for application developers to expand data capture capabilities from printed labels and tags in automotive, government, retail, warehousing, transportation and other industries.

Dynamsoft Label Recognition version 1.2 has improved general recognition performance by 10%. It has also improved performance when dealing with skewed and italizcized characters by as much as 70%. Some of this performance improvement was accomplished via a reduction in the size of character recognition model files behind the scenes. As a result, the enhancements build upon overall recognition accuracy and speed in an already business-grade solution.

“We developed Dynamsoft Label Recognition to be an enterprise-grade data capture solution and improvements such as these demonstrate our continued commitment to grow the reach of our solutions in the data capture market,” says Amy Gu, president, Dynamsoft. “Dynamsoft Label Recognition can be used for applications like label price matching in grocery and retail chains. The scenario where prices do not match is common and frustrating to customers when it causes delays at checkout. It also costs consumers and stores millions in losses annually.”

In the healthcare industry, pharmaceutical product information not in a barcode can be captured, including lot numbers. Warehousing can be another common application use, as content can be captured that is not from a barcode. This can include pallet ID labels to verify items are in place or that need to be restocked.

For more information, visit www.dynamsoft.com/label-recognition.