SI Group, a performance additives company, announced plans to invest more than $50 million across three manufacturing sites in North America to install globally competitive main antioxidant capacity to increase its supply for the growing market segment.

With projected growth in the polyolefins market in the U.S., SI Group says this demonstrates its commitment to the expanding U.S. chemical market, with a focus on supplying strategically located, critical raw materials to key partners in the region. With SI Group’s current extensive antioxidant manufacturing footprint in the U.S. and backward integration, this planned expansion will increase its security of supply by offering a fully integrated portfolio of phenolic antioxidants in the U.S. These performance additives are broadly used in growth segments such as food packaging, automotive, construction, adhesives and other applications.

“This capacity expansion plan is a direct result of our focused efforts on growth and responding to our customers’ needs. The investment will increase domestic capacity and security of supply for our customers and strengthen SI Group’s position as a partner of choice,” says Chuck Reardon, SI Group’s VP, plastics solutions. “We are pleased to be in a position to invest in SI Group’s capacity and support the success of our customers as well as bring new manufacturing and product capabilities and manufacturing jobs to our local communities.”

For more information, visit www.siigroup.com.



