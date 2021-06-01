Schreiner MediPharm, a Germany-based global provider of functional label solutions for the healthcare industry, has equipped prefilled enoxaparin-sodium syringes from Kingfriend China, a leading provider of heparin and heparin products, with its Needle-Trap safety solution. The move marks the first application of a China-based product for Schreiner MediPharm’s needlestick prevention system. The label-based needle protection solution has been utilized in more than 1.2 billion syringes in international markets since its introduction in 2009.

Kingfriend offers its anticoagulant medication for thrombosis prevention as an enoxaparin-sodium solution in prefilled syringes. For its European market launch, the company was looking for a cost-efficient needle protection solution that meets all legal requirements.

The needle protection label with an integrated trap marks the syringe and helps protect healthcare staff against needlestick injuries. Needle-Trap meets requirements of EU Directive 2010/32/EU for protection against injuries, as well as DIN EN ISO 23908 for protection against sharps.

The trap component is directly connected to the label, and features a compact construction. As a result, the heparin syringes’ secondary packaging does not need to be modified. In addition, the economical solution requires only minimal production process adaptations.

