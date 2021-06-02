American Packaging Corporation (APC) has been awarded a 2021 Excellence in Flexography Silver Award in the Wide Web, Screen, Metallized category. Presented by the Flexographic Technical Association, the Excellence in Flexography Awards honors companies that have made exceptional quality and precise consistency their mission in the pursuit of printing excellence.

APC's winning entry was for the Community Coffee LSU Blend Bag. The bag was printed leveraging APC's HPE Flexo ecosystem, which combines cutting-edge pre-press technologies and processes with on-press expertise and transparency that delivers consistent, measurable and repeatable excellence in print output.

"The critical success factors of the design reproduction were matching the iconic LSU brand color with consistent ink laydown while controlling screen reproduction," says APC graphics manager Josh Dearwater. "Using our advanced systems and processes, we were able to hit all of those critical factors to create a high-quality and consistent coffee package celebrating the LSU National Championship team."

