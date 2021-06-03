HARIBO, inventor of the gummi bear, announced the release of Summer Edition Goldbears, a brand-new, limited-edition treat that offers a fun, seasonal twist on HARIBO's iconic Goldbears. Summer Edition Goldbears offer six flavors and are available now through the end of summer at retailers nationwide.

"HARIBO is constantly listening to our consumers, and we know they love our gummies from our iconic Goldbears to Starmix to Twin Snakes, so we're thrilled to bring them a new exciting experience," says Rick LaBerge, COO, HARIBO of America. "We're all looking forward to some celebration, and Summer Edition Goldbears inspire that playful, fun feeling that's perfect for the season."

HARIBO's Summer Edition Goldbears are available now in 4 oz. (SRP $1.49) pack sizes at major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and various grocery chains.

For more information, visit www.haribo.com.