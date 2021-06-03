CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth announced "Raising the 'Bar' to Help Kids," a new campaign that aims to positively impact kids' health through a partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. To kick off the campaign, all three Ferrero brands are reimagining their classic bar wrappers with limited-edition packaging designed by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Champions.

The new packages each feature a piece of artwork drawn by various CMN Hospitals Champions, who are child ambassadors that advocate for the charitable need of children's hospitals across the U.S. The creative images on the bars are meant to represent an imaginative, fond or memorable moment in their lives. From now until August 13, 2021, CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth will donate a percentage of the retail purchase price from all participating products (limited-edition and regularly packaged singles, share packs and fun size bags), up to $350,000, to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"We're very excited to partner with this great non-profit organization and invite our customers to join us in our journey to support all the futures made possible by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," says Mark Wakefield, senior VP marketing, Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate & Nutella. "Just like Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth aim to create moments that bring people together every day."

As part of the donation, Butterfinger has also committed to raising funds by collaborating with Extra Life, a program affiliated with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Extra Life has deep roots in the gaming community and supports over 170 hospitals across North America. On June 3, 2021, Butterfinger and Extra Life will host a fundraising stream for gamers to play Final Fantasy XIV.

"We are thrilled to welcome aboard Ferrero as a new partner of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," says Teri Nestel, president and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "Through retail engagement and programs like Extra Life, CMN Hospitals and Ferrero make giving easy and create a connection to a greater cause. We know there's power in numbers and when we make it easy for everyone to give back to their community, our collective impact grows exponentially."

For more information, visit cmnhospitals.org and www.ferreronorthamerica.com.