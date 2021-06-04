Bobo's, the Colorado-based snack brand, partnered with three artists from the LGBTQ+ community to design the limited-edition packaging of the brand's third annual Pride Bar. Ludi Leiva, Shanee Benjamin and Cheyne Gallarde were handpicked by the brand for their unique and inspired artistic styles and were provided with Bobo's Pride Bar packaging as their canvas to deliver their own creative expression of Pride for the LGBTQ+ community. Each of the three artists' designs will be featured on Bobo's Pride version of the popular Lemon Poppyseed Oat Bar and will include a personal statement from each artist on what pride means to them.

Along with partnering with these artists to celebrate and give back to the LGBTQ+ community, Bobo's is baking up change by donating 100% of profits of this bar to national partner, PFLAG National for a second year and is continuing their partnership with local Colorado non-profit, The Center on Colfax. This bar will be available throughout 2021 and will help provide critical support and materials to LGBTQ+ individuals and families.

The limited-edition 2021 Lemon Poppyseed Pride Bar is available online now through Bobo's website. The bars are available in a six-pack featuring a varied assortment of each artists packaging for $14.94.

For more information, visit www.eatbobos.com/pride, www.lgbtqcolorado.org and www.pflag.org.