The global air cushion packaging market size is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Air Cushion Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Wrapping, Void Filling, Block & Bracing, Corner Protection); By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028” gives insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

According to the report, the increasing disposable income of consumers coupled with rising demand for fast-moving consumer goods and electronic products would provide numerous growth opportunities for the cushion packaging market during the forecast period.

Air cushion packing is increasingly being used owing to its enhanced ability to withstand the stresses and strains during transit and storage. The significant growth in e-commerce and rising adoption of biodegradable packing solutions owing to increasing environmental concerns have resulted in the growth of the cushion packaging market.

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into wrapping, void filling, block & bracing, corner protection and others. The void filling segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. Cushions are plastic sheets filled with air, which are used to provide padding to products within a packaging box.

Air cushion packing provides greater protection by filling the space between the product and the outer packaged box. The growing demand for lightweight, small, and convenient packing drives the growth of the concerned market. The rising demand for food products and consumer goods has increased the demand for cushion packing across the globe.

The industry is segmented into food & beverage, consumer electronics, personal care & cosmetics, home furnishing, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and others based on end-use. The consumer electronics segment accounted for a major share in the global cushion packing industry in 2020.

Air cushion packing is increasingly being used in the transportation of electronic components and consumer electronics owing to product fragility and greater need for protection from breakage and deformation during transportation. Air cushion packing assists in the loss prevention of electronic goods during storage and transportation, while also offering protection against the impact of various external conditions.

The increasing trend of e-commerce has also accelerated the adoption of air packaging in this segment. E-commerce delivery makes use of specialized packing solutions across numerous applications. Brands in the market are focusing on air packaging solutions for competitive and convenient transportation for larger production volumes.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for air cushion packaging from consumer goods, cosmetics and electronics sectors in the region. The increasing population, growing inclination of consumers towards beauty trends and health concerns, rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations aimed at reducing waste further augment market growth.

Increasing demand for sustainable solutions and growing adoption of biodegradable air cushions is driving the market growth of the packaging market. The growing retail industry, modern retail practices, growing initiatives are taken by retailers to improve logistics and distribution efficiency would increase the trend of air cushion packaging in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Vendors in the global market are expanding their geographical presence and enhancing product portfolios to strengthen their market placement. The developing nations of Asia Pacific would provide significant growth opportunities in the market.

Some of the major market participants include Atlantic Packaging, Shandong Xinniu Packing Co. Ltd., Airfil Protective Packaging, Abriso NV, Aiirpack, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Sealed Air Corp, FP International, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Pregis LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co. Ltd. and 3G Packaging Corp.

Polaris Market research has segmented the Air Cushion Packaging market report on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Air Cushion Packaging, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Wrapping

Void Filling

Block & Bracing

Corner Protection

Others

Air Cushion Packaging, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Home Furnishing

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Others

Air Cushion Packaging, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands Austria

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Indonesia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel UAE



