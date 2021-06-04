International brand enhancement specialist Fresnels Inc. launched SUSTAIN, a 100% recyclable 3D transfer film that's plastic free and manufactured using sustainable and repulpable processes for print enhancement purposes.

Incorporating enhanced security features for added brand protection, the film, which eliminates the requirement to invest in foiling or lamination technology, saves an estimated 90% in production costs when compared to traditional methods — featuring a succulent plant as a sustainability symbol as part of a non-laminate optical print decoration.

The 3D element is produced using proprietary Cellini digital sculpting technology, which is transferred on to carton board via a cold transfer process to provide an eco-friendly printable sheet. Printers can then utilize the sheets to overprint with transparent inks to create a highly individual and rich finish with the added textured feel of the succulent.

SUSTAIN won the silver award at the recent Foil and Specialty Effects Association (FSEA) 2021 Gold Leaf awards in the ‘Print Decorating & Sustainability’ category — the third achievement in as many years at the awards for Fresnels, marking the optical microstructures innovator’s continued success in developing break-through film, foil and carton solutions for international luxury packaging applications.

“Consumers want ever more stylish but sustainable packaging solutions, produced using low carbon technologies and very eco-friendly materials and processes," says Fresnels COO, Dr. Glenn Wood. “SUSTAIN, which incorporates the very best in advanced optical technology, will provide packaging designers with high visual impact, graceful solutions that catch the eye of consumers in a busy retail environment.

“Brand owners and converters are excited by its strength and folding endurance coupled with freedom from mineral oil. Furthermore, the advantages SUSTAIN offers for global brands minimizes the need to ship components from country to country, thus reducing transport costs and associated carbon emissions.”

