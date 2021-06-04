LPS Industries, a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, announced the certification of its new Class 100,000 cleanroom.

Madeleine D. Robinson, CEO of LPS Industries, says, “We’re excited to announce our brand-new Class 100,000 certified cleanroom facility, providing unprinted and custom printed flexible packaging roll stock for the food and medical markets. These customers must meet highly exacting standards, and this cleanroom ensures that we can help them achieve the quality required.”

The advanced state-of-the-art equipment technology gives greater control of the production environment. The cleanroom has a high exchange HEPA air filtration for superior dust and contamination control as well as HVAC equipment and controllers to ensure consistent temperature and humidity.

In addition, the cleanroom has enclosed sanitation and employee personal protection equipment. All dedicated production equipment follows SQF Edition 9 guidelines. All materials are FDA compliant.

“Our cleanroom has been 3rd-party certified, and our food safety quality system is in review for an upcoming audit to SQF Code, Edition 9. We look forward to announcing the results of that audit soon,” says Robinson.

