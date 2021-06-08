Prepress partner to the label and packaging print sector, Creation Reprographics (Creation), has commented on the refreshed role of reprographics in packaging design, as brands pivot towards a more sustainable print supply chain.

Creation, which partners with printers and converters to deliver reprographic services, used its insights to the packaging design and print sector to outline how brands are using reprographics more strategically in support of wider sustainability targets.

Matt Francklow, managing director at Creation, says, “We all know the trials and tribulations of the packaging sector over the past year, but we’re currently looking ahead to a serious uplift in innovation. For printers, the sole focus on volume and efficiency is set to soften and ‘greener’ design and production put back into focus, reflecting the restored consumer interest in eco-friendly packaging.

“Significantly, we are seeing a fresh role for reprographics in printers’ sustainability strategies. Far beyond ‘just’ color management, engaging tactile finishes, control of half tones, inks, finishes and other intricate prepress variables — reprographics can proactively help to create a more effective and sustainable packaging and label supply chain. Ahead of critical changes such as the Net Zero carbon targets, an effective repro partner can help to reduce waste, in terms of material, energy, time and cost and underpin sustainability efforts.”

The business also commented on some of the flexographic technology available to printers, which underlines where prepress can support sustainability development.

Francklow says, “One of the most exciting opportunities on the table for printers is the chance to finally give solvents the boot. We all saw the spiraling cost of solvents as ethanol was diverted to sanitization applications — but with today’s plate technology, solvents can be surplus to requirements. We champion Asahi AWP water-washable flexo plates that cut harmful VOC washout entirely out of the equation.

“What our customers find, time and again, is that on top of reducing energy use and CO2 output in the packaging and label supply chain, the plates boost quality and consistency with ‘Pinning Technology for Clean Transfer’, unlocking kiss-touch printing pressures and enhanced repeatability.”

Creation has previously issued its Project Zero commitments, which combine an enhanced and better-optimized packaging and label prepress with heightened environmental awareness at both a corporate and individual level.

For more information, please visit www.creation-repro.com.