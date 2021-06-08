Primera Technology, Inc. (“Primera”), a manufacturers of specialized digital printing equipment, announced that shipments for the new LX3000 Color Label Printer would begin in early July 2021.

LX3000 uses the same platform as Primera’s popular LX910 Color Label Printer, but with the addition of large, individual ink tanks and a reusable thermal inkjet print head. The ink system is being called “Big Ink” to differentiate it from other Primera models. Print quality features native 1200 dpi resolution with a maximum print resolution of 1200 dpi x 4800 dpi. Labels up to 8” wide x 24” long can be printed. Print speed is up to 4.5” (114mm) per second.

Each CMY tank holds 60ml of ink. Pre-primed, reusable print heads have another 42ml of ink, for a total of 222ml of “out of the box” ink. Both dye and pigment models are available as separate SKUs. Replacement ink tanks are easy to install and are self-priming.

The Big Ink system on LX3000 uses all-new dye and pigment inks optimized for brightness, durability and optical density. In particular, LX3000’s process black has a very high optical density for the blackest blacks ever released by Primera in a CMY printer. Process black has many advantages for labels over the carbon black inks used by other color label printers, including better water resistance, compatibility with a broader range of specialty label media and more resistance to smearing.

LX3000 is ideal for users that need to print up to 7,500 labels per day. The rugged, powder-coated steel cover and all-steel frame helps to protect the printer in most office, warehouse and factory environments.

LX3000 is compatible with Windows 7, 8x, and 10. A macOS printer driver will be available for download in Q3 2021. Interfaces include Ethernet & USB 2.0 wired ports; wireless connectivity is also available with a low-cost Ethernet to Wireless adapter. Primera maintains a list of tested and recommended third-party wireless adapters.

“With LX3000, we are excited to introduce such a highly capable desktop color label printer,” says Mark D. Strobel, Primera’s vice president of sales and marketing. “For companies that need higher volumes of labels with the very best print quality, yet at an exceptionally low cost per label, LX3000 is an excellent choice.”

Printer drivers are available online along with label design and printing software from Seagull Scientific called BarTender 2021 for Windows.

Visit www.primera.com for more information.