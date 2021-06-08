The Kroger Co., America's largest grocer, announced the expansion of its Simple Truth Recycling Program, which offers customers a free and easy way to recycle flexible plastic packaging, to now include all private-label brands — including Private Selection, Kroger Brand, Comforts, Luvsome, Abound and more. The newly expanded Kroger Our Brands Recycling Program is reportedly the first program of its kind and advances the retailer's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan.

Developed in partnership with international recycler TerraCycle, the Kroger Our Brands Recycling Program encourages customers to mail in flexible plastic Our Brands packaging, including potato chip and snack bags, shredded cheese bags, frozen food bags, pouches, deli meat and cheese bags, grain and bean bags, as well as flexible plastic pet food packages. The growing list of eligible products can be viewed at Kroger.com.

Video courtesy of @simpletruth

How the Kroger Our Brands Recycling Program with TerraCycle Works:

Sign up for the program at Terracycle.com/Kroger. Collect flexible plastic packaging (bags, pouches, liners, and wraps) from Kroger’s exclusive Our Brands, including Simple Truth, Private Selection, Kroger Brand, Comforts, Luvsome, Abound, and more in any available box. When the collection box is full, customers can ship the box of Our Brands packaging to TerraCycle using the free prepaid shipping label available in their account on the program page. Start earning points for every pound of eligible packaging sent and redeem points as donations to participating charitable organizations.

“Flexible plastic consumer product packaging, including multi-layer films, helps preserve food quality and freshness but is harder to recycle and not accepted in curbside programs,” says Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. “Kroger recognizes the negative impact packaging — including plastic waste — can have on the environment. This is why we remain focused on innovative solutions for reusing and recycling packaging materials.”

The Kroger Our Brands Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office or community organization. Following receipt, the collected packaging will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

Kroger’s Our Brands are available for purchase in-store and through pickup, delivery or ship and exceeded $26.2 billion in sales in 2020.