Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), a global manufacturer of high barrier protective packaging solutions with industry-leading use of recycled content, has been awarded a gold rating by EcoVadis, the independent provider of global sustainability ratings for environmental, social and ethical performance.

The gold rating ranks kp in the top 3% of plastic product manufacturers assessed by EcoVadis, with each company being rated on the material sustainability risks and issues for their size, locations and industry.

The evidence-based assessment covers policies, actions and results across the key sustainability and ESG dimensions of environment, labor and human rights, business ethics and sustainable procurement.

“We are extremely proud to have been awarded an EcoVadis gold rating, which reflects our on-going efforts and the strength of our sustainability strategy 'Investing in Better'. The strategy focuses on driving the transition towards a more circular economy, as well as reducing our carbon emissions, supporting the communities where we live and work, becoming more diverse and inclusive as a company and ensuring a safe environment where all kp colleagues can thrive”, says Adam Elman, kp’s group director of sustainability.

kp CEO, Scott Tracey says, “Sustainability is core to kp and has been for many years and it’s great to see that our efforts have been recognized by EcoVadis. This is a true confirmation of the positive impact that we are making in meeting the long-term needs of our people, our customers, our communities and our planet.”

For more information, visit www.kpfilms.com.