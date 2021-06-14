Smurfit Kappa’s Bag-in-Box division has announced the completion of a €12 million investment in a new flexible material production facility at its plant in Ibi, Spain. The new state-of-the-art production facility commenced operations, on a phased basis, earlier this year and will reportedly be one of the most advanced Bag-in-Box manufacturing plants in Europe.



The investment has resulted in the addition of an extra 4,300 m2 production area which will be equipped with high-tech and advanced machinery which allows for more specialization in the manufacture of film. The new machinery will allow the plant to complete the full production cycle of Bag-in-Box packaging solutions, from start to finish. This integrated production model means not only quicker and more efficient service to customers, but also a considerable reduction of the environmental impact — up to 21% less estimated CO2 emissions for the current flexible materials portfolio.



Thierry Minaud, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, says, “This strategic investment represents an important step for Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Spain. In addition to introducing innovative technology to create a fully integrated plant for Bag-in-Box production, it will allow us to increase our production capacity to better respond to market demands.”



