Suited for takeout and delivery, Duke's Mayonnaise rolled out a line of single use dipping sauce cups and salad dressing pouches, using quality ingredients and convenient packaging for consumers. The new products are now available in businesses across the country.

Available in 9 flavor varieties, the Duke's Salad Dressing Pouches feature consumer-friendly packaging with a pourable spout for easy usage. These single serve pouches complement the existing line of Duke's Salad Dressings in bulk, with flavors like Creamy Caesar, Raspberry Vinaigrette and Golden Italian. The Duke's Dipping Sauce Cups come in a 1.5oz serving size and are available in 7 flavor varieties, including Duke's Signature Sauce, a mayo-based dipping sauce with zesty tomato and black pepper notes. These portion control products allow consumers to experience condiments with the premium quality.

"Innovation is a pillar of our company and we are constantly thinking of new opportunities to infuse our Duke's southern heritage into convenient products for restaurants and food operations alike," says Maria McAllister, "The Wrangler" / marketing operations manager for Condiments, Sauces and Dressings at Sauer Brands, Inc.

Visit www.dukesmayo.com for more information.