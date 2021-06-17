Kaushal Shah, founder and CEO of envoPAP — a manufacturer of environmentally friendly paper and packaging solutions — shares his thoughts on environmentally friendly packaging, megatrends, e-commerce and industry collaboration.

“Weall hear the bad news about parts of India being choked up by air pollution, and that’s literally because of agro fibers being burned by wheat and rice farmers… and that’s when EnvoPAP was formed.

“We did a global platform where we’ve collaborated with multiple farmers and mills to work together in not just providing an income to these farmers and sugar mills, but at the same time, taking all this waste, converting that into pulp and then this pulp is pressed and dried into making a variety of different print and packaging materials,” says Shah.

Click above logo for more podcasts

Your browser does not support the audio element.

What Sustainability Means for the Packaging Sector and the Planet

In this episode we are joined by Kaushal Shah, founder and CEO of envoPAP — a manufacturer of environmentally friendly paper and packaging solutions — to talk about environmentally friendly packaging, megatrends, e-commerce and industry collaboration.

“We all hear the bad news about parts of India being choked up by air pollution, and that’s literally because of agro fibers being burned by wheat and rice farmers… And that’s when EnvoPAP was formed,” says Shah.

“We did a global platform where we’ve collaborated with multiple farmers and mills to work together in not just providing an income to these farmers and sugar mills, but at the same time, taking all this waste, converting that into pulp and then this pulp is pressed and dried into making a variety of different print and packaging materials.”

Video courtesy of envoPAP