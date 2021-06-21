Gualapack SpA, an Italian company in the flexible packaging sector that produces packaging for food and pharmaceuticals, household products and cosmetics, acquired a majority stake in Easysnap Technologies. Gualapack also provides complete and technologically advanced solutions known as Gualapack System.

Andrea Taglini will remain in office as CEO to ensure the continuity of interests and objectives common to the two companies, already united by a customer-supplier relationship. The acquisition will reportedly concern the enhancement of productivity, a drive towards innovation and a commitment to sustainability.

Regarding this operation, Michele Guala, president and CEO of Guala Pack SpA, says, “We made this acquisition because we know this product and its potential well, but above all because we believe in the acceleration of Easysnap’s success."

Taglini says, “I am enthusiastic about this agreement with Gualapack which represents both a challenge and a great opportunity to achieve important commercial objectives in an increasingly green approach."

For more information, visit www.easysnap.com and www.gualapack.com.