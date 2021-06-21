Davis-Standard announced an upcoming webinar entitled “Selecting the Right Machine for Processing Low Bulk Density Plastics” on June 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. U.S. EST. During this 45-minute webinar, Davis-Standard’s Mike Hanna will discuss different machines available for recycling low bulk density plastic materials. This will include information on the benefits of reclaim systems such as ease of material conveying, ability to process scrap materials in-line, cutter-compactor technology, custom engineering and more.

One example is Davis-Standard’s versatile and widely used ram stuffer extruder. This machine is capable of processing low or high-bulk density materials, offers efficient performance and features a ram section available for retrofit onto existing field extruders. Hanna will also cover options for feedscrews and control systems, and advantages of Davis-Standard’s R&D capabilities, aftermarket and parts services. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation for questions.

