Waddington Europe, a division of Novolex, has been awarded a 4-star rating at the Zero Waste Awards. The thermoforming packaging specialists achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status last year across all three of its manufacturing sites, which are located in Arklow CO, Wicklow in Ireland and Milton Keynes and Bridgwater in the UK. The certification was awarded to Waddington Europe following a rigorous auditing process by Valpak, the official third-party auditor accredited to evaluate facility compliance with the Zero Waste to Landfill criteria.

“We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously. A huge amount of work and commitment has gone into making Waddington Europe’s target of ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ a reality,” says Eduardo Gomes, managing director of Waddington Europe. “We worked with experts and market leaders to review our processes and waste streams to ensure anything that could be recycled was being recycled. We are absolutely delighted that our efforts have also been awarded 4 stars at the Zero Waste Awards.”

Set up in 2010, the Zero Waste Awards program has more than 500 members and is the UK’s premier recognition for businesses and organizations that are committed to increasing the amount of waste they reduce, reuse and recycle. Organizers of the awards said the overall objective “is to build a community of sustainable businesses, providing a platform for winners to collaborate and

Visit www.zerowasteawards.com and www.Novolex.com for more information.