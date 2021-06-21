Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of packaging for the pharmaceutical, beauty and oral care industry, introduced a tamper-evident version of its Nozzle Tube solution. Ideal for topical disinfectant solutions, eye ointments, breams and gels and certain oral care products, the tubes are available with 1.1mm orifices, and feature a ribbed cap for ease of use.

The tubes’ tamper-evident closure helps guarantee supply chain integrity for end user safety and reassurance. Available in sizes from 13.5-19mm for volumes from 3-8ml, the tubes utilize Neopac’s Polyfoil technology, comprising a proprietary blend of materials providing advanced barrier properties for products requiring ample protection against moisture, oxygen and other potentially harmful external factors.

The small tubes are manufactured at Neopac’s production plant in Wilson, NC. The 37,000-square-foot plant features a high-speed tube line capable of producing some 80 million tubes annually. Neopac’s tamper-evident Nozzle Tube meets production hygiene standards ISO 9001 & ISO 15378, and its materials comply with FDA 21 CFR USPVI.

“The tamper-evident nozzle tubes help prevent counterfeiting and other illicit actions even in the smallest of tube solutions — a niche for which such safeguarding measures can be difficult to implement given the package’s tiny size,” says Jackie De Rose, U.S. sales manager. “In addition, producing these tubes at our U.S. facility provides brand owners throughout North America with expedited shipping and consistent availability.”

