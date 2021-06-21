WIPOTEC-OCS, a manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing, track and trace/anti-counterfeiting solutions and X-Ray scanning equipment, will offer live demonstrations of a novel revolving, in-motion weighing system at COSMOPROF North America, August 29-31 in Las Vegas. At Booth #5087, the company will showcase its HC-A-IS Checkweigher, designed for the precision weighing of often wobbly cylindrical products such as bottles, jars and vials common to the cosmetics sector.

The HC-A-IS Checkweigher utilizes WIPOTEC’s signature Electro-Magnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) weigh cells, a next-generation technique that guarantees optimal weighing results even at high line speeds. The machine features a revolving weighing system that segregates each product, weighs it independently, and returns it to the line, providing exemplary accuracy even at high speeds. The resulting precision helps eliminate reputation-damaging underfills or costly overfills.

The HC-A-IS Checkweigher has a maximum throughput of 400 pieces per minute, and easily fits into existing packaging lines. It is available in flexible rotating star wheel configurations that can weigh 1-4 products at a time. The machine features a unique ergonomic design that allows the HC-A-IS to be placed in virtually any position adjacent to a packaging line; disconnecting the production line is not necessary, further simplifying the checkweigher’s installation.

The checkweigher features a broad selection of sorting devices and product handling options to meet product-specific requirements. Should one be necessary, WIPOTEC also can custom engineer a made-to-order product handling mechanism. The machine features a 15” touchscreen display for easy, menu-driven operations.

“Precision checkweighers like our HC-A-IS meet needs for elevated quality control in the increasingly competitive cosmetics sector, without sacrificing high throughput,” says Elise Gala, key account manager, cosmetics & personal care for WIPOTEC-OCS. “We look forward to showcasing the machine’s differentiating, brand-protecting weighing technology at COSMOPROF North America, with interactive demonstrations at our booth occurring regularly throughout the show.”

For more information, visit www.wipotec-ocs.com/us.