Comexi, a specialist in solutions for the flexible packaging printing and converting industry, and Ip3 Desarrollos, a company dedicated to the manufacture of flexible packaging, have reached an agreement to acquire a Comexi F2 MB flexographic press and a Comexi SL2 MB laminator. The two machines will be installed at the Spanish company’s headquarters in Sueca (Valencia). The company already has a flexographic press, a multipurpose laminator and a Comexi slitter at this location.



The Comexi F2 MB central drum press is designed to satisfy the medium print run needs of the retail and wholesale channels within the flexible packaging sector. This flexographic press has the patented FLEXOEfficiency concepts of ergonomics and accessibility, as well as the performance level and robustness familiar to the Comexi brand. All of these features are integrated with a simplified drying system design.



The Comexi SL2 MB is an flexible packaging laminator designed for beginning converters or those managing a large number of printing projects which do not require high tensions. Due to the efficiency and compactness of the machine, the Comexi SL2 MB has an intuitive user interface, making it easier for operators to use.

