Amcor announced its support for the launch of the U.S. Plastics Pact’s Roadmap to 2025, an aggressive national strategy for how the U.S. Pact, Amcor and other signatory organizations — known as Activators — will achieve four 2025 targets. The plan delineates specific actions, responsibilities and timeframes necessary to realize a circular economy for plastics in the U.S.

Launched in August 2020, the U.S. Plastics Pact is a consortium led by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global network. The network creates a holistic ecosystem of industry stakeholders with a common strategy: to address plastic waste at its source.

“Amcor is committed to creating responsible packaging that is recycled and reused,” says Amcor VP of sustainability, David Clark. “Our innovation is designing more and more of our packaging to be recycled and using more recycled content, but we need progress on infrastructure and consumer participation too. That is why we are proud to support the rollout of the U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap — which shows how cooperation across the value chain can help us solve the problem of waste in the environment.”

As a U.S. Pact Activator, Amcor joins others in the plastics value chain to drive progress through systemic change toward the 2025 targets:

Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025.

100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging.

By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

The U.S. Pact Roadmap is designed to advance these goals and measure progress through annual reporting.

“The current state of U.S. infrastructure coupled with a lack of incentives to utilize recycled content in plastic packaging have put immense strain on the value chain,” says U.S. Plastics Pact executive director, Emily Tipaldo. “The Roadmap is designed to help U.S. industry leaders act on the significant, systemwide change needed to realize a circular economy for plastics by 2025. The timeframe is short and the workload is immense, but if we choose to do nothing, the visions of a circular economy across the U.S. will give way to the status quo. We look forward to working with all our Activators to drive this critical change.”

Visit usplasticspact.org/Roadmap and www.amcor.com/sustainability-report for more information.