Davis-Standard announced that James “Jim” Chura has been hired as an aftermarket sales engineer to support Davis-Standard’s converting customers in the Southeast U.S. and Mexico. Chura brings 14 years of industry knowledge to his new role having held various sales and management positions, most recently as a regional sales account manager for ABB of Raleigh, N.C. This includes broad experience supporting customers in the paper, converting and packaging markets. He will be responsible for driving aftermarket sales, addressing technical aspects of customer inquiries and quotations and providing after-sale assistance to customers.

“Jim understands the converting industry and the needs of our customers in the Southeast U.S.,” says Andrew Alaya, Davis-Standard vice president of aftermarket sales. “He has an excellent understanding of customer needs and available converting technologies and upgrades. This aligns well with our goal of using aftermarket services to help our customers get the most from their equipment investment, while improving profitability and product quality.”

Chura is a member of TAPPI (the Technical Association for the Pulp, Paper and Converting Industry), and is TAPPISAFE certified. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia.

For more information, visit www.davis-standard.com.