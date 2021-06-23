Global packaging producer Ecolean has been present on the German market for many years. Their lightweight packaging solutions for liquid food offer differentiation from traditional packaging formats as well as a lighter carbon footprint. As one of the world’s largest markets for aseptic packaging, Ecolean sees great potential in further manifesting its unique packaging concept in Germany. The newly appointed regional sales director, Martin Christ, is the first local Ecolean representative in the country.

"I believe that Ecolean has a lot to offer the food industry in Germany. A completely unique packaging solution with highly efficient filling lines, performing at the top of food safety standards as well as with world-class sustainability credentials, will almost seamlessly fit into the developments we see going forward in Germany. Consumers already demand new and more sustainable solutions sourced from responsible companies such as Ecolean", says Christ.

Ecolean’s packages are 50-60% lighter than other types of packages for liquid food, providing beneficial reductions of environmental impact throughout the package’s lifecycle. In addition, Ecolean signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative earlier this year, aligning their climate measures to the most ambitious target in the Paris Agreement, to keep global warming below 1,5 degrees Celsius by 2030.

Ecolean’s packages are available in a range of sizes, from 200ml to 1500ml for chilled distribution and from 125ml to 1000ml for ambient distribution.

For more information, visit www.ecolean.com.