Toppan Printing , a global company in communication, security, packaging, décor materials and electronics solutions, has developed NFC1 labels combining high-quality metallic design with maintenance of the communication performance required of NFC tags.



According to Toppan, due to a focus on essential functions, little attention has traditionally been paid to high-quality visual design for RFID tags and QR Code2 labels used for product management and authentication. Labels have also generally been attached in positions that ensure they are inconspicuous and do not negatively impact the overall design of the product or package.



However, the ubiquity of smartphones has prompted heightened demand for product experiences provided to consumers via the use of NFC tags. Businesses are therefore considering ways to attach NFC labels in positions that make them easier for consumers to access. The importance of maintaining the quality of the product or package design has created demand for higher quality design for NFC labels themselves.



To meet these needs, Toppan has developed NFC labels with high-quality metallic design. It is now possible to attach NFC labels to packages for high-end items such as wine, spirits, and luxury brand goods without sacrificing design quality. Brand owners can also leverage NFC functions to facilitate product traceability, anti-counterfeiting, CRM and other customer-focused services driven by digital transformation.



Two types of label are available — a metallic decor type and a metallic surface type. Outstanding design and a premium look has been achieved by combining multiple decorative printing technologies used for creating eye-catching designs on high-quality folding cartons.

The metallic decor type label features decorative metallic designs achieved by combining a variety of printing techniques, including metal foil transfer employing digital printing. High-quality designs can be produced at low cost and with short lead times because no printing plates or cylinders are required. The metallic surface type, meanwhile, uses metallizing via vapor deposition to produce a metallic mirror finish. In addition to gold and other metallic colors, matt finishes are also available.



NFC communication performance can be inhibited by metal materials. Toppan has addressed this by leveraging expertise in NFC tag antenna design to ensure communication performance even when metallic decoration techniques are applied.



“We have taken advantage of Toppan’s wealth of decorative techniques and extensive antenna design know-how to develop labels offering excellent visual quality and optimal NFC communication performance,” says Takamitsu Nakabayashi, senior R&D manager in Toppan’s Security business. “They can be applied seamlessly to high-end and luxury product packages to provide all the benefits of NFC-enabled customer engagement and supply chain management, and we plan to add to this series of products in the future.”



For more information, visit www.toppan.com/en and www.luxepackshanghai.com.