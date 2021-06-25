MULTIVAC Marking & Inspections announced the L 310 full wrap labeler, which closes egg packs with a secure seal, full wrap label. The typical packs for four, six or ten eggs are generally made of a recycled, paper fiber-based material or transparent plastic. Branding and marking the packs includes pre-printing the box or including a cardboard sleeve or a pre-printed adhesive label on the top of the pack.

With its L 310 conveyor belt labeler, MULTIVAC offers a solution for labelling egg packs made of cardboard or plastic. The L 310, which has patented, servo-driven press-on brushes, makes automated C labelling and D labelling (as well as traditional top labelling) of packs possible at an output of up to 120 packs per minute. The maximum label width is up to 500 mm. It is possible to run packs with a base width of up to 250 mm and a height of 140 mm.

The labeler can be equipped with a zero downtime function for even more efficiency and process reliability, as well as with an integrated printer and label/print monitoring at even the highest throughput.

If the L 310 is used for complete wrap-around labelling, the full wrap label automatically seals the egg box closed. For retailers and consumers this means, that the products can not be exchanged or contaminated with viruses and bacteria, or that the packs can not be used to hide stolen products. Packs such as these have to be sealed in order to guarantee the highest level of safety, sterility and quality.

The full wrap label offers the benefit of being more cost-effective and lighter than a sleeve. In addition to this, the full wrap label can be printed on different sides of the pack with variable data such as barcodes, and it can also be applied automatically to the pack.

Another benefit of full wrap labelling is its high level of flexibility, since label shape, material type and printing can be individually tailored to the pack. It is possible to run either film labels made of PP or PET for example, or alternatively more sustainable materials made from paper or renewable sources. A perforation feature can be integrated into the label if required, so that the consumer can open the label more easily. It is also possible to have printing on the back of the label for additional consumer information.

Label and packaging material can be matched to each other, so that the constituent parts of the pack can be separated to meet the recycling requirements. Also, in the event of layout changes or faults in the pre-printed egg boxes, the complete stock of boxes must be destroyed, whereas with full wrap labelling it is only the pre-printed labels that have to be replaced.

For more information, visit www.multivac.com/en.