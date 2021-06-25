Lay's announced that it has partnered with the UEFA Foundation for children and streetfootballworld on a new global initiative, Lay's RePlay. The goal is to reuse empty chip packs to help create sustainable soccer pitches.

Sebnem Erim, VP, marketing, global foods, PepsiCo says, "Providing people with joy one chip and one bag at a time is at the heart of our brand. Building upon decades of experience bringing people together with the game, we are proud to introduce Lay's RePlay. More than just a planet positive pitch, we are working with local partners to build spaces and programs that can deliver positive impact and change for generations to come."

The company says the pitches are designed to be as environmentally sustainable as possible. In partnership with GreenFields, a global artificial pitch manufacturer, the empty Lay's chip packets are collected from local waste and recycling partnerships and shredded and converted into pellets that form the underlying layer beneath the turf, called Ecocept. Both the turf and Ecocept layer are 100% recyclable at the end of their life span. Beyond the turf, Lay's says it has committed to adopt a carbon compensation strategy that will ensure all pitches deliver a net-zero carbon footprint over their life spans of an estimated 10 years.

Up to five Lay's RePlay football pitches are expected to open in 2021 around the world, with the first in Tembisa, South Africa, followed by communities in Russia, Brazil, Turkey and the UK.

