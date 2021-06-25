HexcelPack, a developer of eco-friendly, paper-based protective cushioning solutions to replace bubble wrap and other plastic or foam-based materials, has developed a wrapping system designed for a wide array of product shipping needs. The company’s HexcelWrap cushioning paper delivers product protection and packing simplicity for e-commerce, retail catalogue, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, as well as third-party logistics (3PL) and contract packaging applications.

Utilizing slit paper technology, HexcelPack converts extensible paper into a three-dimensional, internationally patented cushioning product by making precise cuts at specific angles. This method makes the paper “flex,” expanding its volume while maximizing the strength and stiffness of its fibers.

HexcelPack protective cushioning is designed to be easily dispensed through the company’s compact options, including a standalone and completely recyclable tabletop dispensing station. The company says that its most popular of these, the Mini Packing Station, is a human-powered dispenser requiring no electricity, zero maintenance and a small fraction of tabletop space.

Available in both white and Kraft paper, the company says the benefits HexcelWrap and the Mini Packing Station include:

Product Protection: Engineered with Ultra Stretch technology, HexcelWrap users simply stretch, wrap and tear the lightweight, interlocking material to custom lengths without the need for tape or scissors. HexcelWrap is can be used for shipping fragile items and reduces product damage by eliminating, among other adverse events, glass-on-glass contact during the supply chain journey.

Sustainability: Completely paper-based, HexcelWrap cushioning paper is made of 100% Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) Canadian Paper for sustainability and little to no impact on the environment. The paper used to produce HexcelWrap is fully curbside recyclable and biodegradable.

Return On Investment: The Mini Packing Station dispenser, using HexcelWrap, allows retailers to expediently recoup their investment.

“At HexcelPack, we’re passionate about developing simple, cost-effective and sustainable packing solutions that minimize our carbon footprint without sacrificing outstanding product protection performance throughout the supply chain,” says Lorne Herszkowicz, partner at HexcelPack. “Our paper-based solutions like HexcelWrap and the Mini Packing Station offer companies an easy way to increase packing efficiency without the need for automation, while also showcasing to end consumers that their production and logistics practices are as green as possible — a key selling point in today’s hyper-competitive e-commerce landscape.”

Visit www.hexcelpack.com for more information.