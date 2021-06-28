ePac Holdings Europe announced that the company is expanding its European operations into Austria. Building on the current locations in Silverstone (England) and Lyon (France), ePac Innsbruck (Austria) will be located in Landeck (Tyrol) and will serve Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

Christian Bischofberger, John Peat and Nick Monk will become the managing partners for ePac Innsbruck. Bischofberger will lead the operation and is a proven specialist in the printing and packaging industry, with more than 20 years of experience. Peat and Monk have gained experience with the ePac business model through the successful establishment and operation in Silverstone.

Bischofberger says, "I look forward to introducing the ePac model in Austria and the surrounding region, and to work with companies of all sizes that need great packaging to grow. As with the thousands of ePac customers around the world, ePac Innsbruck’s customers will also benefit from the short delivery times and very much appreciate small order quantities."

Monk says, "The Austrian market for fexible packaging — actually the whole of Europe — is ready for a change. We look forward to working with brands to see how we can help them go to market faster, and at the same time order according to their needs to reduce inventory and cost."

ePac’s all digital platform, built around the HP Indigo 25000 Digital Press, is more environmentally friendly than traditional printing methods since it produces less carbon emissions, uses less energy and generates less waste. ePac also offers sustainable film options and helps create a circular economy and connected packaging through breakthrough technology called ePacConnect. Tailored to the needs of small and medium sized brands, ePacConnect enables all brands the ability to connect directly with consumers, and is a tiered offering starting with a no-cost entry level product that can scale as needs grow.

