Burgopak celebrates Pride by releasing gift cards with inclusive packaging. According to the company, there is still a trend to gender gift card design and for this campaign, they did away with stereotypes and gendered color palettes and explored the wider potential for inclusive design.

Designed with four CMYK punchy colors for the carrier, and seven vibrant pronoun gift cards with messaging and pronouns displayed in holographic foil, the packs reflect the diverse and beautiful nature of the LGBTQ+ population — that no person need be limited by outdated expectations.

Produced on Holmen Iggesund 350gsm Creato board, the card and carrier are all made with FSC certified materials. Widely recyclable, we wanted to also demonstrate the possibilities for environmentally conscious gift cards and packaging design.

“We are known for our 'One We Made Earlier' (OWME) campaigns, for their creativity and innovation, but this year we wanted to draw attention to a cause close to our hearts showing support for our LGBTQ+ colleagues and the wider community," says Alethea Price, marketing manager, Burgopak.

Each pack will be a randomly combined card and carrier, creating a rainbow of colors and feature the holographic foil "For everyone".

Burgopak says its ambition is to support brands in maximizing every consumer touchpoint with an opportunity to connect and engage and provide some inspiration for more all-embracing and gender-neutral packaging design by encouraging customers to join them.

Visit burgopak.info/for-everyone for more information.