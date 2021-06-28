Quadient was selected as a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021 for its CVP Impack Automated Packaging Solution. This award (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

Quadient was awarded the 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award for its work with MWI Animal Health, a part of AmerisourceBergen and leading distributor of animal health products. Seeking to support their customer’s evolving needs, MWI Animal Health turned to Quadient’s CVP Impack Automated Packaging Solution to utilize automation in order to ensure its customers received orders on time and in the right condition. Since they implemented the new solution in October 2020, MWI has experienced savings in transportation and material costs and reduced its environment impact.



The CVP Impack creates custom-fit parcels that reduce or eliminate the need for void fill, resulting in savings related to DIM weight charges and materials. MWI’s use of multiple mills allow them to minimize corrugate spend and reduce excessive waste. In addition, the CVP Impack has positively impacted their customer experience, as orders are received on time in a recyclable, easy-open, right-sized box with no void fill. As a result, the right-sized boxes created by the CVP Impack have produced increased savings per carton and increased throughput when compared to a standard stock box.

“At MWI, we continue to seek innovative solutions or services that better position us to support our customers’ evolving needs. The in-line automated packaging solution supports our continued efforts of driving greater efficiencies across our distribution network and reducing our environmental impact, while also helping us continue to meet our principle goal of reliable delivery,” says Mark J. Shaw, president of AmerisourceBergen’s Animal Health business.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the 2021 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Supply Chain Projects Award winners for our innovative automated packaging solution and our partnership with MWI Animal Health,” says Sean Webb, director of automated packaging solutions at Quadient. “Packaging is a vital department in every warehouse, but it can be time consuming and inefficient as it relates to labor and material costs. With the CVP Impack, companies like MWI can overcome fulfillment challenges while greatly reducing waste, labor, and transportation costs for a more streamlined supply chain.”

For more information, visit www.sdcexec.com and quadient.com.