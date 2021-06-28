Koehler Paper, a Koehler Group company, announced that IPP Packaging Materials is the exclusive agency for Koehler Paper flexible packaging paper in The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg effective immediately. IPP Packaging Materials is a base material specialist focusing on board, paper, films and nonwovens, with their headquarters in The Netherlands.

IPP Packaging Materials says their experience and continuous research in the field of innovative and sustainable products gives it the opportunity to offer solid and independent advice. Their aim is to inspire customers to develop packaging or labelling that fits the brand and the application, to give packaging a more sustainable character using alternative materials and to distinguish themselves at the point of sale.

Eckhard Kallies, director flexible packaging paper division, says, “IPP has more than 40 years of experience selling paper, board and plastic solutions for packaging and labels in the Low Countries. This know-how is of great value to us, as the packaging market is currently undergoing a massive change towards a greater use of paper as a packaging solution.”

Koehler NexPlus is a series of barrier-coated paper products with various functions. In particular, these include barriers for odors, grease, mineral oil, water vapor and gases. The paper’s characteristics, such as high-strength properties and a natural feel, protects the contents and surrounding.

Jeroen Kuiper, owner of IPP, says, “More and more customers are willing to buy products with sustainable packaging when they go to the supermarket. For this reason, many brand owners are now scrutinizing their packaging design, looking for innovative solutions. We are here to help them with this challenge. We combine a wide range of products with extensive knowledge in the field of packaging materials. Our customers benefit from the latest developments — which follow each other at a fast pace.”

For more information, visit www.koehler.com.