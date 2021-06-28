Fedrigoni SpA, a global company in the production of high value-added special papers for packaging, publishing and graphics, as well as premium labels and self-adhesive materials, has acquired of Acucote Inc., a company headquartered in Graham, NC, which develops, manufactures and distributes self-adhesive materials, with a leading position in the US market and a turnover of over $70 million and 142 employees. With one plant and 4 distribution centers, Fedrigoni intends to extend its presence in the US, a market in which the Group is known for its label materials for fine wines.

With this third acquisition in 18 months, after the Italian Ritrama and the Mexican IP Venus in the self-adhesives sector, Fedrigoni further strengthens its position as the third global player for self-adhesive materials, where it operates through numerous brands such as Arconvert, Manter and Ritrama. The Group is also in wine labelling and plays a role in high-tech self-adhesive labels and films for food, household, logistics, pharma, beverage and personal care. Acucote also holds position in the pharma, architectural graphics, retail and logistics segments, making strategic production, distribution and procurement synergies possible.

"The acquisition of Acucote represents a further step in the growth strategy in the increasingly promising self-adhesive materials sector, where we are determined to expand our position as market leader,” says Marco Nespolo, CEO of Fedrigoni Group. “It is in line with our wish to diversify our geographical penetration, strengthening our position across the Americas and in particular in the United States.”

"The new entry to the Group will allow us to increase production capacity directly on site and to distribute throughout the United States, also thanks to the integration with our subsidiary company, GPA, to create excellent procurement alliances and to count on cutting-edge technologies, including in terms of environmental sustainability,” says Fulvio Capussotti, executive vice president of the Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives division.

