Undercover Snacks announced it expanded distribution, launching its Chocolate Quinoa Crisps enterprise-wide in Kroger, Rite-Aid, Loblaws and Stop & Shop, and adding over 5,000 new stores in the month of June alone. Building upon expansion announcements earlier this year into CVS HealthHubs, Wegmans, Tops, Shaws and Giant Food, Undercover now has products in over 10,000 locations across North America, and has also begun expanding

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with each of these retailers to offer Undercover's line of uniquely delicious snacks that are also better-for-you, gluten-free and allergy-friendly," says Diana Levy, founder, co-owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "We've been fortunate to achieve dramatic growth during the last year, and as the country continues to re-open, are poised for further expansion into newly opened corporate offices, travel and foodservice sectors, and everywhere people consume snacks or are looking for a healthy indulgence."

The company's Chocolate Quinoa Crisps come in a variety of flavors including Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate + Currants, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate and Dark Chocolate + Blueberries. In addition, the company seasonally offers Dark Chocolate + Peppermint, Milk Chocolate + Peppermint and Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice. All products are made in the U.S. at the company's own SQF-8.1 certified factory in East Hanover, New Jersey, and are allergen-friendly and school safe. Each treat is packed with protein, fiber and nutrients and made with healthy, simple ingredients. The snacks are certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO, Rainforest Alliance certified, OU Kosher certified and Halal certified.

For more information, visit www.undercoversnacks.com.