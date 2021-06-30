Lloyd Instruments, specialists in materials testing equipment, announced the launch of its NexygenPlus 4.1 materials testing software. Combined with the company’s LS or LD Series materials testing machines, NexygenPlus 4.1 offers a solution for the packaging industry where tests of bottles, boxes, foams, strapping, paperboard, labels, seals, adhesives and more can accurately be carried out in accordance with international standards. The test solution tests the physical properties of raw material prior to processing and for the development of new packaging design.

The Windows-based NexygenPlus 4.1 software holds a library of pre-defined test setups for a wide range of applications including friction, top load, tear resistance, extrusion and seal strength — which makes the software quick and easy to operate. The user can also choose to create custom multi-stage tests for more complex or unique test requirements.



New to the 4.1 version of NexygenPlus is the intuitive user interface, which resembles the Microsoft Office user interface. Additionally, the navigation has been simplified to improve the ease of use while maintaining the original advanced functionality. Entire tests can be videoed and synchronized with the stress/strain data and replayed for detailed post-test analysis. An optional security and audit trail module provides 100% traceability and the software provides full automation capacity for automatic testing.



NexygenPlus 4.1 interacts with Excel and Word and offers its user the possibility of automatically transferring test results directly to the organizations’ own templates without user intervention. Live graphs are available during testing, SPC data is continuously monitored and built-in export utilities assist direct connection to LIMS systems.



NexygenPlus 4.1 can be purchased as an upgrade to older NexygenPlus versions, or as part of a complete solution including IQ/OQ and result calculation verification. Batch files used with previous versions of the software can be imported to NexygenPlus 4.1 so existing customers can seamlessly transition to the new version.

For more information, visit www.ametektest.com.