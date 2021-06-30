LongueVue Capital (“LVC”) announced it has partnered with Founder John Palica, CEO Owen Power and the management team of Traco Manufacturing, LLC (“Traco”) to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital to fund the company’s continued success. Headquartered in Orem, UT, Traco is a specialty provider of business-to-business packaging solutions. The company both manufactures custom flexible packaging products, including printed shrink labels and sleeves, and distributes packaging supplies to a wide variety of end markets, including food & beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care and pet care. Traco's offerings include a wide variety of custom-sized and printed shrink labels and sleeves, multipack shrink film, pressure sensitive labels, and packaging supplies.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Traco,” says Ryan Nagim, partner at LongueVue Capital, who leads LVC’s consumer and specialty packaging verticals. “The company is a niche provider of highly customized labelling and other packaging solutions to attractive end markets, and throughout its growth, both John and Owen have maintained a steadfast commitment to quality and customer service. It is a pleasure to welcome Traco to the LVC family and make a strong addition to our specialty packaging and consumer portfolio.”

For more information, visit www.tracopackaging.com.