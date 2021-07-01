Graphic Packaging International announced a third addition to its award-winning PaperSeal tray range to include a new dual-ovenable version, PaperSeal Cook, for oven- and microwave-ready chilled and frozen food applications. PaperSeal Cook reduces the amount of plastic when compared to traditional trays — in this instance by up to 80% — according to the company.

The PaperSeal Cook tray features a one-piece continuous sealing flange designed to prevent leaks and ensure robustness through the supply chain. After use, the consumer can separate the liner film from the paperboard, making the paperboard portion of the tray 100% recyclable through normal collection channels.

Ricardo De Genova, Graphic Packaging's SVP, global innovation and new business development, says, "Many of our customers are seeking to minimize the amount of plastic packaging they use in a category that has traditionally been dominated by CPET trays. We've transferred our PaperSeal technology to a convenient fiber-based ovenable and microwaveable solution that has all the benefits of the PaperSeal tray along with a liner that can withstand the high temperatures required in cooking."

Graphic Packaging supports its customers in their transition to fiber-based alternatives to plastic packaging. In line with its Vision 2025 goals, the company aims to make 100% of its products fully recyclable by 2025.

