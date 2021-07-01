WWP Beauty, a full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, has launched its new Sustainable Touchless Tubes collection featuring a lineup of PCR tubes that showcase a variety of different touchless and airless applicator solutions for color cosmetics and skincare.

All tubes in this collection are available in 56% PCR content or Bio-Pe resin. These powered-up basic tubes feature the following applicators:

Spoolies

Slim Silicone Spatula

Wide Silicone Spatula

Sponge Tip

Airless Pump

“These one-step, direct-apply sustainable tubes provide the end user with new gestures and fast, one-step application,” says CMO of WWP Beauty, Musa Dias. “This collection further demonstrates WWP Beauty’s leading position in the tube market, commitment to producing new solutions for its customer, and working towards creating a more sustainable, clean and inclusive future.”

For more information, visit wwpbeauty.com.