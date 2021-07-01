International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack has appointed Korean packaging manufacturer LM as ‘Quadpack Official Partner’ — to help accelerate its presence in the Asian market and to help build the Quadpack brand, increase market share, improve local service and share value with stakeholders.

Raj Savji, Quadpack managing director, Asia Pacific, says, “The big Asian packaging markets are measured in € billions, with Korea alone worth €1.1 billion. To conquer this region and to fulfil the objectives of our 2020-2025 business strategy, we turn to our trusted partners. With common values, complementary strengths and established reputations, these key industry colleagues will extend our reach and enrich our service, as we deliver solutions in the region, for the region.”

In selecting partners for its expanding global network, a number of key attributes are required to qualify. These include sustainable processes, category leadership, impeccable reputation, client reach and added value such as manufacturing or access to new market segments.

LM, based in Seoul, Korea, is a packaging manufacturer with a strong presence in derma skincare. It has first-class facilities to produce, assemble and decorate components from Quadpack’s QLine portfolio of smart, modular solutions. Yuga, based near Shanghai, China, already manufactures selected QLine components. Together with Quadpack’s European manufacturing facilities, the partners will enable the company to enhance its offering and meet the needs of the Asian markets.

As the partner network evolves, Quadpack aims to expand the QLine portfolio with solutions designed for local markets with the help of its partners, where possible through co-creation and collaborative innovation.

