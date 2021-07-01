KHS released a new sustainability report, "Global responsibility — acting reliably and with foresight" — presenting its activities and results for 2019 and 2020 regarding strategy and product responsibility, corporate environmental protection and social issues and outlines its position on future challenges and measures in the context of protection of the climate, digitalization and demographic change.

“Lots of consumers expect it and more and more customers and stakeholders are demanding it: the protection of the climate is an issue that’s also continuously growing in importance for us, too,” says Kai Acker, CEO of the KHS Group. “We explore all possible ways and means of cutting emissions and saving on resources in the course of our own value creation process and that of our customers.”

The publication outlines the company’s in-house measures and targets to protect of the environment. The KHS production sites in Germany, for instance, have been using certified green electricity from renewable sources since 2016. This enabled the systems supplier to save a total of 10,868 metric tons of CO2 emissions in 2019 and 2020.

“We aim to continue our efforts in this respect. As a global company we focus on these issues, for example in Brazil and the USA,” says Acker. For the first time the sustainability report contains a section dedicated to the company’s production sites outside Germany. KHS India, to name one example, already runs a number of extensive sustainability programs. These include countless initiatives that specifically help to make the company more sustainable above and beyond the issues of recycling, conserving energy and the circular economy.

To read the report, visit www.sustainability.khs.com/en/.