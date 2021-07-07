Hosokawa announced the SIP, or Sleeve in Pouch. The company says the SIP was developed based on the concept of combining the functions of both flexible packaging and paper containers.

The company says that the flexible packaging characteristics include an easy-open function, a reclose function and barrier function from the material selection. The paper container characteristics offer rigidity in the form of content protection, stable uprightness and the ability to be stacked.

The cube shape enables greater compactness for material reduction as well as a reduction of transportation costs. Additionally, the display effect is maximized by glossy gravure printing on six sides of the package.

The pouch (flexible packaging) and sleeve (paper) are detachable and easier for recycling after use, and the material composition of the pouch can also be designed as a mono-material composition.

Visit www.hosokawa-yoko.co.jp for more information.