ACTEGA, manufacturer of specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, launched Signite — a ACTEGA patented decorating solution, designed to significantly reduce waste in label production. Depending on the decoration design, the technology can reportedly reduce label waste by over 50% compared to a similar footprint pressure sensitive label by elimination the label matrix, reducing the decoration thickness to about a third of that of a typical clear pressure sensitive label and eliminating label media plastic in non-print areas.

With Signite decorations comprising substantially less material mass than alternative modalities, such as pressure sensitive labeling and shrink sleeves, this alternative is more accommodating to current recycling processes and the expanding brand led container re-use programs beginning to dominate single-use glass packaging. Signite says the decorations represent an alternative to “no-label look” labels, bringing the look and feel of direct to container screen or digital printing with the efficiency of pressure sensitive labeling.

Today, the decorations are produced using slightly reconfigured narrow web flexo or hybrid digital printing processes running at standard narrow web printing speeds. The company says small to mid-sized brands have the potential to utilize these new or modified variations of their printing assets.

Transfer of the Signite decorations to containers requires designed-for-purpose variations of pressure sensitive labeling equipment. The Signite in-line applicators address rigid cylindrical containers at lower throughput speeds. Subsequent system designs, that are in different stages of prototype development, will address aluminum and asymmetrical containers along with thin-walled container types requiring inflation for decoration transfer. High speed Signite applicator machines and corresponding decoration media are planned as an inherent part of the technology roadmap and are anticipated to move into prototyping in 2022.

“Brands are taking a leadership position on sustainable packaging solutions, with ambitious waste reduction goals and a drive to increase the efficiency and scale of container recyclability,” says Anthony Carignano, technical director marketing, Signite, ACTEGA. “At the same time, these companies are seeking ways to unlock new high-quality label aesthetics and tactile experiences for premium products.

“Signite offers these brands the best possible chance to meet all of these objectives. The solution is truly game-changing with no other technology delivering plastic waste reduction on this scale. Plus, as the solution advances and becomes compatible with other production processes, such as digital inkjet, the impact on the industry and ultimately, the environment, will only become more significant.”

For more information, visit www.actega.com/es/en/technologies/signite.