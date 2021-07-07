PepsiCo, Inc. published its 2020 Sustainability Report, presenting its continued momentum and acknowledging the significant work ahead to address pressing challenges in the food system, such as climate change, fertile topsoil loss, packaging waste and inequality. The report outlines how during a tumultuous year for consumers, employees and partners, PepsiCo advanced its social and sustainability agenda across its supply chain.

PepsiCo's sustainability approach targets every stage of its complex value chain, with the company sharing progress in its 2020 Sustainability Report against several key focus areas, such as:

Reducing absolute GHG emissions across our value chain by 5% as of 2020 versus a 2015 baseline

Improving operational water-use efficiency by 15% in high water-risk areas as of 2020 versus a 2015 baseline

Continuing efforts to help build a world where packaging never becomes waste, including offering products made from 100% rPET in 22 markets worldwide

Announcing plans to transition to 100% renewable electricity globally, after achieving 100% renewable electricity for its U.S. direct operations in 2020 — by the end of 2021, 15 countries in PepsiCo's direct operations are expected to be fully sourcing renewable electricity

Doubling down on its science-based climate goal by targeting a reduction of absolute greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by more than 40% by 2030 and pledging to reach net-zero emissions across its global operations by 2040

Embracing platforms like SodaStream and SodaStream Professional that offer convenient, sustainable options, without single-use packaging

Expanding its portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences, with options like Off The Eaten Path, bare, Hilo Life, Driftwell and bubly

"2020 was a year of challenges and a year of change," says Jim Andrew, chief sustainability officer, PepsiCo. "The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every corner of the globe and highlighted the urgent need to partner and drive change toward a more sustainable and resilient food system. I'm proud that PepsiCo rose to the challenge in 2020, and there's no slowing down PepsiCo's ambition to drive a positive impact on our planet and the communities we serve."

Visit www.pepsico.com/sustainability-report/strategy to download the report.