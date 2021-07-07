Siegwerk, a provider of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, announced a new generation of sustainable water-based inks for paper and board applications — UniNATURE. The new product range is formulated with renewable and natural components, providing an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional inks without impacting the recyclability of paper and board packaging, taking a step towards reducing the microplastics which can be found in inks.

“UniNATURE is our third generation of sustainable water-based inks and coatings for paper and board applications meeting the requirements of brand owners and packaging converters,” says Hanns Martin Kaiser, VP of business units paper & board EMEA and liquid food packaging at Siegwerk. “With its launch we again deliver on our commitment to enabling the development of new packaging innovations in line with a circular economy.”

The new water-based ink and coating solutions are formulated with a high Bio Renewable Content (BRC) measured according to the ASTM 6866 method. Products in the UniNATURE range incorporate up to 50% renewable carbon content — often 8 to 9 times more compared to standard water-based inks.

User tests have shown improved dot shape, comparable dot gain, high resolubility and easy cleaning on press, meaning it can be easily exchanged with current products without the need to change equipment, processes or color matches. Furthermore, high printing speeds runs on both coated and uncoated papers can be achieved with UniNATURE.

The new ink and coating series is applicable for many paper & board applications including corrugated board boxes, trays and displays, fast food packaging, sacks and bags, as well as cups and wraps. It supports various printing applications whilst meeting the highest market and regulatory standards. Designed for use with Siegwerk’s Unibase and Uni T colored bases UniNATURE inks can be supplied as ready to use inks directly from Siegwerk.

